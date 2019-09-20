Loading articles...

Robert Indiana's home transferred to Star of Hope Foundation

ROCKLAND, Maine — Four properties owned by the late artist Robert Indiana are now in possession of the foundation that intends to transform his Star of Hope home into a museum.

The home and three other properties were transferred from Indiana’s estate to the foundation last week.

The Star of Hope Foundation is tasked with fulfilling Indiana’s vision for a museum to display his artwork, along with artist-in-residence programs and other endeavours.

Indiana’s estate remains embroiled in a lawsuit by a company that held the copyright for his iconic “LOVE” series. The lawsuit was filed the day before Indiana’s death on May 19, 2018, at age 89 on Vinalhaven Island, off the Maine coast.

With the property transfer, the foundation, which isn’t part of the lawsuit, can continue its work to fulfil Indiana’s vision.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
Eastbound Gardiner east of Islington collectors, two right lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:49 AM
Don’t be sad 😞 that this is the last weekend of astronomical summer. It will turn cooler on Monday, the start of Au…
Latest Weather
Read more