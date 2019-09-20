Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
It’s not just a 'brownface' photo. The whole election is about race.
by The Big Story
Posted Sep 20, 2019 6:06 am EDT
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is photographed in brownface at an "Arabian Nights" party at West Point Grey Academy in 2001. (Source: West Point Grey Academy)
In today’s Big Story podcast, the Prime Minister has apologized for his past racism. His main opponent has called him unfit to lead, but has refused to turf his own candidates over their past racism. The leader of the party in third place is the first visible minority to lead one of Canada’s major federal parties. A fringe party boasts a slate of candidates with anti-immigrant views. And hate crimes have spiked across the country over the past two years.
So yes, we can absolutely reckon with the fact that photos of the Prime Minister in racist makeup have been uncovered, but we also need to reckon with the larger issue of systemic racism in Canada and in Canadian politics in particular. Can the first reckoning lead to the second? Or will we spend the next month pointing fingers?