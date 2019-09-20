Loading articles...

Philippines confirms 2nd polio case after declaring outbreak

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine health officials have confirmed a second case of polio in a 5-year-old child a day after declaring the country’s first outbreak in nearly two decades and announced plans for a massive immunization program.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Friday that authorities confirmed the second case in a boy from Laguna province south of Manila after samples were found positive for the polio virus.

Health officials declared a new outbreak Thursday after confirming the disease in a 3-year-old girl in southern Lanao del Sur province. They said the polio virus has also been detected in sewage in Manila and in waterways in the southern Davao region, prompting plans for an immunization drive starting next month.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:15 AM
UPDATE: View from #Chopper680 of the Caledon crash - Hwy 10 from Charleston Sdrd to Beechgrove sdrd is CLOSED.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 46 minutes ago
Are you heading to the cottage for the last weekend of summer? Beauty conditions today and most of Saturday before…
Latest Weather
Read more