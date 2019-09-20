Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Peel police investigate double stabbing in Brampton; 2 teens hurt
by News Staff
Posted Sep 20, 2019 12:45 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 20, 2019 at 1:03 pm EDT
Peel police are investigating after two teens were stabbed in central Brampton on Sept. 20, 2019. (GOOGLE MAPS)
Peel Regional Police are investigating after two teens were stabbed in Brampton’s Churchville neighbourhood Friday.
Police said they got a call at around 11:11 a.m. that a group of youths were fighting in a plaza in the Chinguacousy Road and Dusk Drive area.
About 20-30 people were at the scene, but police aren’t sure how many were actually fighting or just watching.
Both of the males suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital, police said.
Police did not release any suspect information but did say multiple vehicles may have been involved.
Several schools in the area were placed in hold and secure mode while police investigated the incident.
Police added that they’ll work with the school boards to ”locate these students and hold them accountable.”
