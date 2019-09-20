Loading articles...

Nigerian military accuses aid group of aiding Boko Haram

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Nigeria’s army has shut down offices of the international aid organization Action Against Hunger, accusing it of providing food and drugs to the Boko Haram extremist group.

The army issued a persona non grata action on Thursday against the organization after shutting offices in Maiduguri and Damaturu.

Action Against Hunger calls the allegations false, saying assistance to millions of people in Nigeria’s troubled northeast is in jeopardy. It calls on authorities to allow the organization to continue its work.

This isn’t the first time Nigeria’s military has targeted an aid organization.

In December it asked the United Nations children’s agency to leave and accused it of training spies for Boko Haram. The ban was rescinded after public outcry.

Boko Haram’s decade-old insurgency has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
EB 403 Approaching King road, the left lane is blocked with a collision. Slow from approaching hwy 6N.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 18 minutes ago
Don’t be sad 😞 that this is the last weekend of astronomical summer. It will turn cooler on Monday, the start of Au…
Latest Weather
Read more