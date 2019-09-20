Loading articles...

McDermott and Scholastic rise while Xilinx and KeyCorp fall

NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday.

McDermott International Inc., up 43 cents to $2.01

The energy industry services company is considering selling all or part of its Lummus Technology unit after receiving unsolicited offers.

Xilinx Inc., down $7.07 to $96.55

The chipmaker said its chief financial officer, Lorenzo Flores, is leaving the company.

KeyCorp, down 28 cents to $17.77

CEO Beth Mooney will retire in 2020 and the bank said Chris Gorman, its president and chief operating officer, will replace her.

Scholastic Corp., up $2.12 to $39.96

The publishing and education company reported a narrower-than-anticipated first quarter loss.

Steelcase Inc., up $1.65 to $18.39

The office furniture maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal second quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

J.C. Penney Co., up 14 cents to 95 cents

The department store operator is preparing for debt talks with creditors, according to media reports.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $9.72 to $295.87

European regulators are considering approving an expanded use for the pharmaceutical company’s allergy drug Dupixent.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC, up 8 cents to $5.30

The U.K. bank named Alison Rose as its new CEO to succeed Ross McEwan.

The Associated Press

