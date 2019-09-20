Loading articles...

Markets Right Now: Stocks rise modestly, led by tech

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Stocks are modestly higher in early trading on Wall Street Friday, led by health care and technology companies.

There was little corporate news moving markets. Many companies are finishing up their third quarters and will report earnings starting in the middle of October.

Drug maker Pfizer gained 1.9% and Apple rose 0.5%.

Among the laggards, Netflix fell 2.6% and Halliburton dropped 1.4%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40 points, or 0.2%, to 27,135.

The S&P 500 gained 7 points, or 0.2%, to 3,014 and is within 12 points of its all-time high. The Nasdaq rose 16 points, or 0.2%, to 8,198. The major indexes are little changed for the week so far.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was flat at 1.77%.

The Associated Press

