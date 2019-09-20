Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Marines from California base charged with human smuggling
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 20, 2019 7:40 pm EDT
CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — Nine Marines at California’s Camp Pendleton base have been charged with human smuggling.
They include two riflemen who were stopped by U.S. Border Patrol agents on July 3 driving from the US-Mexico border with three Mexicans in the back of a BMW.
The corps on Friday said the Marines, all lance corporals, were charged with violating the Uniform Code of Military Justice by transporting or conspiring to transport immigrants in the country illegally.
Four other Marines who were also detained in the human smuggling investigation weren’t specifically charged with smuggling. They face other charges, including failure to obey orders, drunkenness, endangerment, larceny and perjury.
The Marine Corps says none of those charged were involved in the military support mission at the U.S.’ Southwest border.
The Associated Press
