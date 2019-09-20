Loading articles...

Major oil company plans 7 wells in Alaska petroleum reserve

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A major oil company is planning drilling and construction work this winter in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports ConocoPhillips intends to drill seven new exploratory wells.

The company is focused on the prospective Harpoon area southwest of the company’s existing projects in the reserve, and they will better delineate its large Willow prospect.

ConocoPhillips Alaska Vice-President Scott Jepsen says the company wants to get more confidence around the geology and reservoir characteristics of the field.

The company has pushed back the proposed startup date of Willow to around 2025 or 2026.

ConocoPhillips announced the Willow discovery in early 2017. The company estimates it could produce 130,000 barrels per day at its peak.

Information from: (Anchorage) Alaska Journal of Commerce, http://www.alaskajournal.com

The Associated Press

