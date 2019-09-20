Loading articles...

Worker killed in Vaughan industrial accident

A person is dead following an industrial accident in Vaughan Thursday night.

York Regional Police said the call came in at around 10 p.m. for a report of an industrial accident at 7685 Jane Street, which is just south of Highway 7.

Investigators said three workers were lowering some equipment when contact was made with high voltage wires.

One of the workers was thrown from a vehicle during the incident. The victim was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The other two workers were not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

 

 

 

 

 

