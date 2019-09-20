Loading articles...

Iraq: Minibus explosion outside Karbala kills 9, injures 6

BAGHDAD — Iraqi security officials said an explosion in a minibus on Friday outside the Shiite holy city of Karbala has killed nine people.

According to the officials, six passengers were also wounded in the blast, which occurred as the bus was passing through an Iraqi army checkpoint between Karbala and al-Hilla.

The officials said all of the dead were civilians. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

It was not immediately clear whether a suicide bomber caused the explosion. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State group in 2017, but the group’s sleeper cells continue to wage an insurgency and carry out sporadic attacks across the country.

Qassim Abdul-Zahra, The Associated Press

