Indonesia's president delays vote on new criminal code

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian President Joko Widodo has asked lawmakers to delay a vote on a proposed new criminal code because of public opposition.

Critics say the bill contains articles that may discriminate against minorities and violate freedom of speech.

Widodo said Friday that he made the decision after considering public opinion. He said the bill should not be voted on by members of the current House of Representatives, whose terms end in early October, and deliberations should be conducted by the new lawmakers.

Updating the criminal code, a legacy of the Dutch colonial era, has taken more than two decades. A parliamentary task force finalized the 628-article bill on Sept. 15. Members of Parliament have been expected to vote on the bill next week.

The Associated Press

