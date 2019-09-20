Loading articles...

India cuts corporate taxes to counter slowing growth

FILE - In this July 5, 2019, file photo, a street vendor wait to sell bags outside a railway station in Mumbai, India. Asian shares advanced Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, and India’s benchmark jumped 5.4% after the government announced plans to cut corporate taxes. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)

NEW DELHI — The Indian government has cut most corporate taxes for local companies to about 25% from 30% to help boost growth and encourage investment.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the tax concessions, announced Friday retroactively apply from April 1, the beginning of India’s fiscal year.

Share prices surged, with the Sensex in Mumbai jumping more than 5% to its highest level since July.

India’s economy was booming until recently but, has slowed in recent months, with growth in manufacturing dropping to 0.6% in the last quarter from 12% a year earlier.

A surprise demonetization in 2016 and a new goods and services tax have taken a dire toll on many businesses.

Sitharaman said that new manufacturing companies incorporated after Oct. 1, will be taxed initially at an effective rate of 17%.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:46 PM
CLEAR - EB 401 east of Yonge collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 25 minutes ago
It’s Friday! and the start of the last weekend of summer will be beautiful ☀️🌤. Tune to @680NEWS 📻for more details
Latest Weather
Read more