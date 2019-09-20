Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
How to vote: Canada's federal election
by News Staff
Posted Sep 20, 2019 11:32 am EDT
File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Canada is only a few weeks into the federal election and already controversies have loomed large, but the most important day will be October 21, when voters head to the ballot box.
Here’s everything you need to know about voting in the federal election:
Who am I voting for?
You will be voting for a member of parliament who is a member of a specific party. To find who is running in your riding, click
here. Who can vote?
In order to vote in this year’s federal election, you need to:
be a Canadian citizen;
be at least 18 years old on election day, Oct. 21;
prove your identity and address.
You can check if you are registered to vote
here. What do I need to vote?
In order to vote in the federal election, you need to prove your identity and address. The government requires you to do this in one of three ways:
Bring one piece of ID
Your driver’s license
Any other card issued by a Canadian government (federal, provincial or municipal) that contains your name, address and photo.
Show two pieces of ID
Both must have your name and at least one must have your current address. EX. voter information card and bank card or utility bill and student ID card
A full list of accepted IDs can be found
here. If you don’t have ID
According to the Elections Canada website, you can still vote without ID if you declare your identity and address in writing and have someone who knows you and who is assigned to your polling station vouch for you. The voucher must be able to prove their identity and address.
When and where can I vote?
There are several ways to vote in the federal election aside from voting on election day at your polling location. Here is a full list of the ways when and where you can vote:
Vote in your polling location on election day, Oct. 21, 2019 until. The polling location will be printed on your voter information card that you receive in the mail.
Vote at your advance poll location on Oct. 11, 12, 13 and 14. The location will also be printed on your voter information card.
You can vote now in person at any Elections Canada office until Oct 15 with a special ballot
You can vote by mail as long as you apply no later than 6 p.m. ET on Oct. 15.
This story will be updated with more information as election day approaches.
