Former newspaperman Robert S. Boyd dies at age 91
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 20, 2019 2:14 pm EDT
NEW YORK — Robert S. Boyd, who shared a 1973 Pulitzer Prize with colleague Clark Hoyt for coverage of Democratic vice-presidential candidate Thomas Eagleton’s exit from the campaign due to mental health issues, has died. He was 91.
The journalist died of congestive heart failure at a retirement home in Philadelphia, Hoyt said.
Boyd spent 20 years as Washington bureau chief of Knight Ridder, once the nation’s second-largest newspaper chain with properties like The Philadelphia Inquirer and Miami Herald. He witnessed the secret U.S. bombing of Cambodia during the Vietnam War and received a tour of the Bay of Pigs from Cuban leader Fidel Castro.
At 65, Boyd became a science writer and travelled with a scientific expedition to the South Pole.
He is survived by his wife and five children.
The Associated Press
