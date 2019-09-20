Former newspaperman Robert S. Boyd dies at age 91

NEW YORK — Robert S. Boyd, who shared a 1973 Pulitzer Prize with colleague Clark Hoyt for coverage of Democratic vice-presidential candidate Thomas Eagleton’s exit from the campaign due to mental health issues, has died. He was 91.

The journalist died of congestive heart failure at a retirement home in Philadelphia, Hoyt said.

Boyd spent 20 years as Washington bureau chief of Knight Ridder, once the nation’s second-largest newspaper chain with properties like The Philadelphia Inquirer and Miami Herald. He witnessed the secret U.S. bombing of Cambodia during the Vietnam War and received a tour of the Bay of Pigs from Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

At 65, Boyd became a science writer and travelled with a scientific expedition to the South Pole.

He is survived by his wife and five children.

The Associated Press