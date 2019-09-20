Loading articles...

Economists: Hawaii's economy will slow to near standstill

HONOLULU — University of Hawaii economists say the state’s economy will likely slow to a near standstill.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization is forecasting economic growth will be less than 1% in each of the next three years.

Economists say Honolulu’s recent crackdown on illegal vacation rentals will likely hurt. A report by the research organization says weakened consumer spending after two straight years of population declines and concerns about U.S. and global economies will further weigh on growth.

The research organization is forecasting a 1.2 per cent statewide decline in visitor arrivals next year and a 0.1 per cent drop in 2021.

One strong area is the construction industry. The organization expects “modest” growth in construction over the next several years.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Stalled truck on the TO-Bound QEW on the Burlington Skyway, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:35 PM
Oooopsie.. @DeniseWeatherTO just said we are entering the final weekend of fall..... No way! We're not ready for t…
Latest Weather
Read more