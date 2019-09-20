Loading articles...

Dump truck crashes into building in Caledon

Last Updated Sep 20, 2019 at 8:20 am EDT

A dump truck crashed into a building on Highway 10 in Caledon on Sept. 20, 2019. 680 NEWS/CITYNEWS

No one was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash involving a dump truck and four other vehicles in Caledon.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 10 between Charleston Sideroad and Mistywood Drive around 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

The truck crashed into a building.

Provincial police said two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:15 AM
UPDATE: View from #Chopper680 of the Caledon crash - Hwy 10 from Charleston Sdrd to Beechgrove sdrd is CLOSED.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 46 minutes ago
Are you heading to the cottage for the last weekend of summer? Beauty conditions today and most of Saturday before…
Latest Weather
Read more