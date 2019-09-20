Loading articles...

China: FedEx pilot suspected of 'smuggling weapons'

BEIJING — A Chinese government spokesman says a detained FedEx pilot is under investigation on suspicion of smuggling weapons and ammunition.

The foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said Friday the pilot was detained Sept. 12 in the southern city of Guangzhou after customs inspectors found 681 air gun pellets in his baggage.

Speaking at a regular news briefing, Geng said the pilot was suspected of “smuggling weapons and ammunition” and the case was under investigation.

The Wall Street Journal identified the pilot as Todd A. Hohn.

FedEx said it was working with Chinese authorities to understand what happened.

The Associated Press

