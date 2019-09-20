Loading articles...

Chicago mayor: What delayed police shooting video release?

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to know why the city’s police oversight agency that’s required to release police shooting videos within 60 days took more than a year to make public a fatal officer-involved shooting video.

Lightfoot spokesman Patrick Mullane tells the Chicago Sun-Times that the delay by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability “appears to be a violation” of the policy enacted after the city refused to release video of the 2014 fatal police shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald until a judge ordered its release in 2015.

Some video was released by police shortly after the July 2018 shooting of 37-year-old Harith Augustus. But a COPA spokesman says the additional video wasn’t released because the agency didn’t know it existed.

The Associated Press

