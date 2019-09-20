Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cambodia gives garment workers 4.4% minimum wage hike
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 20, 2019 5:51 am EDT
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia’s government has announced it is raising the minimum wage for the garment industry, the country’s biggest export earner.
The Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training said Friday that from January next year, the minimum wage will be raised 4.4% to $190 a month from $182. The increase falls short of the $195 a month requested by unions but is higher than the $186 suggested by factory owners.
The clothing and footwear industry is Cambodia’s biggest export sector, employing nearly 800,000 people in about 1,000 garment and shoe factories.
Workers in the industry, clustered around the capital, Phnom Penh, and in export processing zones, are an important political force whose loyalties Prime Minister Hun Sen has been trying to woo from his opposition.
The Associated Press
