Loading articles...

Brazil aims to deflect criticism over Amazon deforestation

Brazil's Minister of the Environment Ricardo Salles smiles for a photo during an interview with The Associated Press in Washington, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. After facing international criticism for steeply rising rates of deforestation in the Amazon, Salles is visiting the U.S., France, Germany, and the United Kingdom to insist that there’s no big problem. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick

WASHINGTON — After facing global criticism for deforestation in the Amazon, Brazil’s minister of the environment, Ricardo Salles, is visiting the U.S., France, Germany, and the U.K. to insist that there’s no big problem.

He is also promoting the idea of a “bio-economy agenda” to monetize Brazil’s natural resources. But scientists and civil society groups in Brazil are wary that it’s another name for exploitation. He spoke Friday during an interview with The Associated Press in Washington.

Brazil has strict environmental laws on the books, but enforcement budgets and campaigns were slashed after President Jair Bolsonaro took office.

Bolsonaro, sometimes called “the Tropical Trump,” took office on Jan. 1, following an election campaign in which he dubbed environmental enforcement an impediment to economic growth.

Christina Larson, The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Trafalgar - MTO now reporting the right lane is blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Oooopsie.. @DeniseWeatherTO just said we are entering the final weekend of fall..... No way! We're not ready for t…
Latest Weather
Read more