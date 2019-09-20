Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Australia's Morrison coming for Trump's 2nd state visit
by Darlene Superville, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 20, 2019 12:34 am EDT
A military band plays on the Colonnade during a media preview for the State Dinner with President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are welcoming Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife, Jenny, to the White House with a pomp-filled military arrival ceremony on the South Lawn Friday morning.
Morrison is just the second world leader to be granted the high diplomatic honour of a state visit during the Trump administration.
The leaders will meet for talks and face journalists at a joint news conference in the White House East Room. Morrison will also be treated to lunch at the State Department.
They will cap the night with an opulent state dinner beneath the stars in a Rose Garden arrayed in shades of green and gold in tribute to his Australia’s national colours.