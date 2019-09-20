Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Arizona gun store swipes at gun control with 'Beto Special'
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 20, 2019 6:50 pm EDT
TEMPE, Ariz. — A suburban Phoenix gun store owner says he will continue offering assault-style rifles at a discount in response to presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s call to confiscate them.
Matt Boggs told Azfamily.com on Thursday that he sold 200 rifles in a few hours under the “Beto Special.” He is awaiting more inventory at his Tempe store.
Boggs says he felt compelled to act following O’Rourke’s comments during last week’s Democratic presidential debate.
O’Rourke said he would take away anyone’s AR-15 or AK-47 so it could not “be used against your fellow Americans anymore.”
Gerry Hills, president of non-profit Arizonans for Gun Safety, says business owners like Boggs are putting profits before people’s safety.
She says assault rifles serve no real purpose and are “vanity guns.”
Information from: KTVK-TV, http://www.azfamily.com/
The Associated Press
