Loading articles...

Arizona gun store swipes at gun control with 'Beto Special'

TEMPE, Ariz. — A suburban Phoenix gun store owner says he will continue offering assault-style rifles at a discount in response to presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s call to confiscate them.

Matt Boggs told Azfamily.com on Thursday that he sold 200 rifles in a few hours under the “Beto Special.” He is awaiting more inventory at his Tempe store.

Boggs says he felt compelled to act following O’Rourke’s comments during last week’s Democratic presidential debate.

O’Rourke said he would take away anyone’s AR-15 or AK-47 so it could not “be used against your fellow Americans anymore.”

Gerry Hills, president of non-profit Arizonans for Gun Safety, says business owners like Boggs are putting profits before people’s safety.

She says assault rifles serve no real purpose and are “vanity guns.”

___

Information from: KTVK-TV, http://www.azfamily.com/

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision has been CLEARED from EB QEW east of Southdown.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:35 PM
Oooopsie.. @DeniseWeatherTO just said we are entering the final weekend of fall..... No way! We're not ready for t…
Latest Weather
Read more