AP Source: Altered doping data could restart Russian scandal

A person familiar with the case tells The Associated Press that Russia’s anti-doping agency could face suspension again based on information indicating data from the Moscow drug-testing lab had been manipulated before being delivered to the World Anti-Doping Agency earlier this year.

WADA reinstated Russia’s anti-doping agency after gaining access to long-sought-after data that was to be used to confirm doping positives stemming from the country’s plans to cheat to help athletes win medals at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and other events.

But eight months later, and with the Tokyo Olympics less than a year away, there is a report indicating the data might have been manipulated before it was handed over, according to the person familiar with the report, who spoke to AP but requested anonymity because the report had not been made public.

WADA is expected to review the information at a meeting Monday in Tokyo.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-Sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Eddie Pells, The Associated Press