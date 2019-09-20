Loading articles...

AP Source: Altered doping data could restart Russian scandal

A person familiar with the case tells The Associated Press that Russia’s anti-doping agency could face suspension again based on information indicating data from the Moscow drug-testing lab had been manipulated before being delivered to the World Anti-Doping Agency earlier this year.

WADA reinstated Russia’s anti-doping agency after gaining access to long-sought-after data that was to be used to confirm doping positives stemming from the country’s plans to cheat to help athletes win medals at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and other events.

But eight months later, and with the Tokyo Olympics less than a year away, there is a report indicating the data might have been manipulated before it was handed over, according to the person familiar with the report, who spoke to AP but requested anonymity because the report had not been made public.

WADA is expected to review the information at a meeting Monday in Tokyo.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-Sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Eddie Pells, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 34 minutes ago
Retweeted @OPP_GTATraffic: TRAFFIC HAZARD: #Hwy401 WB Collectors approaching #Hwy404 - Large roll of carpet in the centre lane. ^ag
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:35 PM
Oooopsie.. @DeniseWeatherTO just said we are entering the final weekend of fall..... No way! We're not ready for t…
Latest Weather
Read more