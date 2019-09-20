Loading articles...

'Antigone' chosen as Canada's contender for international film Oscar

MONTREAL — Quebec filmmaker Sophie Deraspe’s “Antigone” has been put forward as Canada’s contender for best international feature film at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Telefilm Canada announced the pick in Montreal today.

A modern revisioning of Sophocles’ Greek tragedy, “Antigone” is billed as an indictment of the refugee experience in North America.

Newcomer Nahema Ricci stars as the film’s titular heroine in the Montreal-set drama about an immigrant family disappointed by life in Canada.

“Antigone” won the $30,000 Canada Goose Award for best Canadian feature film at the Toronto International Film Festival last Sunday.

The project is vying for a nomination in the Oscars’ rebranded international feature film category, which used to be known as best foreign language film.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Trafalgar - MTO now reporting the right lane is blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Oooopsie.. @DeniseWeatherTO just said we are entering the final weekend of fall..... No way! We're not ready for t…
Latest Weather
Read more