3 dead in head-on crash in Bradford

Last Updated Sep 20, 2019 at 10:21 pm EDT

Three people are dead following a crash between an SUV and a tractor trailer near Bradford. TWITTER/South Simcoe Police

Three people are dead following a head-on crash in Bradford.

South Simcoe police say an SUV was travelling northbound on Yonge Street when it collided with a tractor trailer heading southbound near 14th Line around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the three fatalities were all from the SUV while the truck driver was treated at the scene and released.

Police have not released the age or gender of the individuals killed.

No word on if any charges will be laid.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.

