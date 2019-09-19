Who are the Sacklers, the family behind maker of OxyContin?

The Sackler family has all but disappeared from public life during the opioid crisis.

The family members have rarely spoken in recent years, even as their company, drug maker Purdue Pharma, has been accused of helping spark the epidemic blamed for more than 400,000 deaths in the U.S.

The company filed for bankruptcy this week as part of an effort to settle some 2,600 lawsuits linked to the epidemic. No one from the family showed up for the first bankruptcy hearing in White Plains, New York.

The family involvement in the drug business dates back to the 1950s. The brothers Mortimer, Raymond and Arthur Sackler were all physicians. They bought the drug company known as Purdue Frederick in 1952.

Geoff Mulvihill, The Associated Press