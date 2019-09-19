Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Watchdog says global oil consortium hurting South Sudan
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 19, 2019 9:06 am EDT
JUBA, South Sudan — A watchdog says the largest multinational oil consortium in South Sudan is “proactively participating in the destruction” of the country after years of civil war.
A new report by The Sentry, which reports on links between corruption and mass atrocities, says it found Dar Petroleum provided direct support to deadly militias.
The report explores how a variety of international individuals and businesses were linked to armed conflict during the country’s five-year civil war that ended with a peace deal a year ago.
South Sudan is the most oil-dependent country in the world, and Dar Petroleum is one of the country’s most important entities.
It is comprised of China’s state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation, Malaysia’s state-owned Petronas, Chinese state-owned Sinopec, the private Egyptian-based firm SSTO and South Sudan’s state-owned Nile Petroleum.