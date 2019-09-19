Loading articles...

Watchdog says global oil consortium hurting South Sudan

JUBA, South Sudan — A watchdog says the largest multinational oil consortium in South Sudan is “proactively participating in the destruction” of the country after years of civil war.

A new report by The Sentry, which reports on links between corruption and mass atrocities, says it found Dar Petroleum provided direct support to deadly militias.

The report explores how a variety of international individuals and businesses were linked to armed conflict during the country’s five-year civil war that ended with a peace deal a year ago.

South Sudan is the most oil-dependent country in the world, and Dar Petroleum is one of the country’s most important entities.

It is comprised of China’s state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation, Malaysia’s state-owned Petronas, Chinese state-owned Sinopec, the private Egyptian-based firm SSTO and South Sudan’s state-owned Nile Petroleum.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 51 minutes ago
Two problems on the EB QEW - one is east of Walkers in the ramp lane, the other is east of Burloak blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:25 AM
Another spectacular day☀️🌤Comfortable temperatures. Hopefully you can take some work breaks outdoors to enjoy this…
Latest Weather
Read more