Trudeau apologizes, asks for forgiveness after third instance of racist makeup surfaces

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the release of a video of him in blackface Thursday afternoon — the third instance of him in racist makeup revealed since Wednesday night.

Speaking to press during a campaign stop in Winnipeg, Trudeau said he “deeply, deeply” regrets his actions.

Trudeau started by addressing racialized Canadians “who face discrimination every single day.”

“What I did hurt them, hurt people who shouldn’t have to face intolerance and discrimination because of their identity,” he said. “Darkening your face, regardless of the context and circumstances, is always unacceptable because of the racist history of blackface. I should have understood that then and I never should have done it.”

Trudeau added that people of colour face racism and hardship on a regular basis simply because of their skin or their language and he “didn’t see that from the layers of privilege that [he has]”

When asked why he did not volunteer information about the instances during the vetting process when he was running for office, he said he was embarrassed.

“It was not something that represents the person I’ve become, the leader I try to be and it was really embarrassing.”

Trudeau also said he was wary of giving a definite number of instances when he wore racist makeup or indulged in similar behaviour because he had not even remembered the pictures that surfaced since Wednesday night.

“How can you not remember? The fact is I didn’t understand how hurtful this is to people who live with discrimination every single day. I have always acknowledged that I come from a place of privilege, but I now need to acknowledge that that comes with a massive blind spot,” he said.

In answering why he chose to dress up in brownface and blackface, Trudeau said he did not have an answer, but it was a terrible idea and it “minimizes and takes advantage of a reality [he has] not had to live with.”

“I have to recognize that I let a lot of people down with that choice. I stand here today to reflect on that and to ask for forgiveness,” he said, followed by a round of applause from some of the gathered crowd.

