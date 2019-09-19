Toronto cop found guilty of 2 counts of sexual assault: report

A sergeant with the Toronto Police Service has been found guilty of two counts of sexual assault, the Toronto Star reports.

Sgt. Christopher Heard pleaded not guilty to the charges stemming from two incidents in 2015.

The judge’s decision came about a year after a new trial was ordered in the case.

The court heard that on separate occasions, Heard allegedly offered rides to two women from the city’s Entertainment District. He then allegedly sexually assaulted them in his marked cruiser.