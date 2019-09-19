Loading articles...

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of September 18, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. The Rolling Stones; $12,700,483; $226.61.

2. Ed Sheeran; $7,773,763; $88.48.

3. Pink; $6,641,718; $110.34.

4. Metallica; $5,168,038; $99.18.

5. Paul McCartney; $5,064,951; $155.00.

6. Muse; $3,708,628; $80.99.

7. Dead & Company; $2,839,832; $87.78.

8. Eagles; $2,244,928; $138.68.

9. Jennifer Lopez; $2,226,025; $137.05.

10. Phish; $2,053,497; $65.24.

11. Jonas Brothers; $1,984,263; $122.45.

12. Queen + Adam Lambert; $1,946,470; $123.74.

13. Ariana Grande; $1,918,882; $116.09.

14. Def Leppard; $1,663,142; $127.53.

15. John Mayer; $1,525,787; $106.22.

16. Michael Bublé; $1,490,552; $116.82.

17. Hugh Jackman; $1,473,290; $101.85.

18. Dave Matthews Band; $1,382,870; $73.80.

19. Florida Georgia Line; $1,335,082; $70.92.

20. Zac Brown Band; $1,288,453; $57.90.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Bayview in the collectors - ramp lane reopened. Just the right lane blocked now.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:02 PM
Interesting stuff!
Latest Weather
Read more