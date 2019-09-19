Loading articles...

Texas governor to speak at T. Boone Pickens' Dallas funeral

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2018, file photo, billionaire energy magnate T. Boone Pickens, chairman of BP Capital Management, participates in the opening plenary at the Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting New York. Pickens, a brash and quotable oil tycoon who grew even wealthier through corporate takeover attempts, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. He was 91. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

DALLAS — Speakers at a funeral in Dallas for T. Boone Pickens will include Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The service for family and friends will be Thursday afternoon at Highland Park United Methodist Church. The public can view the service from a hall in the church and it will be livestreamed on Pickens’ website .

The brash and quotable oil tycoon who grew even wealthier through corporate takeover attempts died Sept. 11 at the age of 91 at his Dallas home.

There will be a public memorial Sept. 25 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, at his alma mater, Oklahoma State University. Pickens donated hundreds of millions of dollars to OSU.

A message Pickens wrote before his death was posted online Wednesday. He recalled lessons he’d learned throughout his life.

The Associated Press


