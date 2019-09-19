Case of man accused of quadruple homicide in Markham back in court

The case of a Markham man accused of killing four members of the same family is scheduled to return to court on Thursday.

Menhaz Zaman, 23, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder after police found four people dead in a home in late July.

Friends have said the victims were the man’s grandmother, parents, and sister.

In late August, Zaman appeared in court via video link for a brief hearing and the judge ordered the case to return to court on Sept. 19.

His lawyer said the defence had received some disclosure materials and needed time to review them.

The case will be back in court at 2 p.m. in Newmarket.