Suspect in German politician's killing linked to 2nd attack

BERLIN — German prosecutors say a far-right extremist arrested over the killing of a regional politician from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party is also now suspected in the attempted killing of an Iraqi asylum-seeker.

Stephan Ernst, a German man with a string of convictions for violent anti-migrant crimes, is accused of the June 2 slaying of Walter Luebcke, who led the Kassel regional administration.

Federal prosecutors’ spokesman Markus Schmitt said in a statement Thursday the suspect now faces attempted murder charges as well in a Jan. 6, 2016, attack on the Iraqi.

He says the suspect sneaked up behind the man and stabbed him in the upper back, leaving him in intensive care.

Schmitt says the suspect was motivated by “extreme-right views.”

Schmitt didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.

The Associated Press

