Shootings and shock value: Hoodies, PSA use similar tactics
by Jeff McMillan And Mae Anderson, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 19, 2019 6:10 pm EDT
In this Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 photo provided by Bstroy, models at a show for fashion brand Bstroy wear hoodies emblazoned with the names of schools touched by mass shootings at an apartment in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan in New York. The hoodies have created a backlash from critics who say they glamorize violence and aim to profit from tragedy. Bstroy co-founder Dieter Grams says the hoodies are an effort to bring attention to gun violence and are not for retail sale. (Bstroy via AP)
NEW YORK — Marketing experts say hoodies in a fashion show and an ad seeking non-profit donations both used similar shock tactics about school shootings to get their message across.
In a fashion show last week, models for fashion brand Bstroy (beh-STROY’) showed hoodies emblazoned with the names of four schools touched by shootings, pierced by what appeared to be bullet holes.
And an online ad put out by Sandy Hook Promise starts out as a breezy back-to-school video but morphs into a depiction of children running and hiding from a shooter.
Sandy Hook Promise is led by relatives of victims of the 2012 Connecticut shooting that killed six educators and 20 small children. The group calls the hoodies “repugnant and deeply upsetting.”
Paul Argenti is a communication professor at Dartmouth College. He says that “both knew exactly what they were doing in both cases and purposefully wanted to provoke it.”
