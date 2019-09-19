Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sanford takes his first 2020 campaign trip to New Hampshire
by Hunter Woodall, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 19, 2019 3:37 pm EDT
Republican presidential candidate, former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford smiles as he talks with customers at the Puritan Backroom restaurant, during a campaign stop, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Mark Sanford, the former South Carolina governor and congressman, is making his first trip to New Hampshire since announcing his longshot primary challenge to President Donald Trump.
Sanford is making three stops between Manchester and Concord on Thursday, with plans to campaign in the state until Saturday.
Sanford is the third Republican 2020 candidate to campaign in New Hampshire in the hopes of denting Trump’s reelection chances. Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld has made repeated trips to New Hampshire, and Joe Walsh, a former congressman from Illinois, made a little-noticed first trip to the state earlier this month.
With several states cancelling their early voting contests, the New Hampshire primary is likely the best chance for insurgent GOP candidates to make a show of force against Trump.