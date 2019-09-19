Loading articles...

Rose Garden setting for Trump's second state dinner

An American and Australian flag hang from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the grounds of the White House Complex in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, ahead of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's state visit. President Donald Trump is scheduled to welcome Morrison to the White House Friday, Sept. 20. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — It’ll be an al fresco Rose Garden soiree for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as the White House throws its first state dinner in more than a year.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are hosting Morrison for a state visit on Friday, including a pomp-filled arrival ceremony on the South Lawn and meetings with Trump and his staff. The night ends with an opulent state dinner beneath the stars in the Rose Garden, just outside the Oval Office.

Australian pro golfer Greg Norman, a friend of Trump’s, says he’ll be among the guests.

It’s been 13 years since the White House recognized Australia with the diplomatic honour of a state visit.

Trump’s first state visit went to French President Emmanuel Macron last year.

Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

