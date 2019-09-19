Romania anti-graft judge closes in on EU prosecutor's job

BRUSSELS — A Romanian anti-corruption judge has taken a big step toward leading the European Union’s new public prosecutor’s office.

EU ambassadors voted Thursday for Laura Codruta Kovesi to become the chief prosecutor of the new agency when it starts work late next year. Her appointment must be rubber-stamped by EU lawmakers and member states.

Kovesi’s nomination has caused turmoil in Romania. She was fired last year following accusations of mismanagement and overstepping her authority. Some say her dismissal was politically motivated.

Greens EU lawmaker Saskia Bricmont says Kovesi has “integrity, experience and determination.”

Kovesi was quoted by the Digi24 television as saying that her nomination is “a vote of support for a society that supported European values,” and “a success for all Romanians who supported the anti-corruption fight.”

The Associated Press