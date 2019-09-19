Loading articles...

Public transport drivers strike in Delhi over higher fines

A rickshaw puller pedals past rows of auto-rickshaws and taxis parked during a public transport strike in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Commuters in the Indian capital are facing problems as a large section of the public transport, including private buses, auto-rickshaws and a section of app-based cabs Thursday remained off the roads in protest against a sharp increase in traffic fines imposed by the government under a new law.(AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

NEW DELHI — Commuters in India’s capital are facing difficulties as much of the city’s public transportation, including private buses, auto-rickshaws and some ride-hailing services, remains off the roads to protest a sharp increase in traffic fines.

The government hopes a new Motor Vehicles Act will bring order to India’s chaotic roads with an almost tenfold increase in fines for traffic offences.

The minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, says higher fines are needed to improve the appalling safety record for India’s roads, where more than 100,000 people are killed and nearly 500,000 injured in accidents every year.

