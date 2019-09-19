Loading articles...

Ontario's Doug Ford approval rating still sinking; Quebec Premier most popular leader: poll

Last Updated Sep 19, 2019 at 6:06 am EDT

Doug Ford speaking in Lucan, Ont., about improving internet and cell phone service in rural and remote communities. CITYNEWS

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s approval rating continues to slide while Quebec Premier Francois Legault remains the most popular provincial leader among those surveyed, a new poll released Thursday said.

The DARTMaru BluePoll is conducted every quarter to gauge Canadians’ approval or disapproval of their provincial leaders.

The polling firm said about 5,273 randomly selected Canadian adults were asked if they approve or disapprove of the performance of their premier.

  • Quebec Premier Francois Legault: unchanged at 59 per cent
  • Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe: 58 per cent, down 2 per cent
  • Alberta Premier Jason Kenney: unchanged at 55 per cent
  • British Columbia Premier John Horgan: 47 per cent, up 3 per cent
  • New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs: 43 per cent, down 2 per cent
  • Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister: 40 per cent, up 3 per cent
  • Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball: 40 per cent, up 9 per cent
  • Ontario Premier Doug Ford: 26 per cent, down 3 per cent
  • Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil: 19 per cent, up 5 per cent

 

“Because of extremely small sample sizes, approval ratings cannot be provided for Prince Edward Island, Nunavut and both the Yukon and Northwest Territories,” the firm said.

The survey was conducted among 5,273 randomly selected Canadian adults who are members of MARU/Blue’s online panel between Sept. 5 – 11, 2019. The poll is accurate to within plus or minus 1.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

