Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ontario's Doug Ford approval rating still sinking; Quebec Premier most popular leader: poll
by Spencer Gallichan-Lowe
Posted Sep 19, 2019 6:00 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 19, 2019 at 6:06 am EDT
Doug Ford speaking in Lucan, Ont., about improving internet and cell phone service in rural and remote communities. CITYNEWS
Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s approval rating continues to slide while Quebec Premier Francois Legault remains the most popular provincial leader among those surveyed, a new poll released Thursday said.
The DARTMaru BluePoll is conducted every quarter to gauge Canadians’ approval or disapproval of their provincial leaders.
The polling firm said about 5,273 randomly selected Canadian adults were asked if they approve or disapprove of the performance of their premier.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault: unchanged at 59 per cent
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe: 58 per cent, down 2 per cent
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney: unchanged at 55 per cent
British Columbia Premier John Horgan: 47 per cent, up 3 per cent
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs: 43 per cent, down 2 per cent
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister: 40 per cent, up 3 per cent
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball: 40 per cent, up 9 per cent
Ontario Premier Doug Ford: 26 per cent, down 3 per cent
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil: 19 per cent, up 5 per cent
“Because of extremely small sample sizes, approval ratings cannot be provided for Prince Edward Island, Nunavut and both the Yukon and Northwest Territories,” the firm said.
The survey was conducted among 5,273 randomly selected Canadian adults who are members of MARU/Blue’s online panel between Sept. 5 – 11, 2019. The poll is accurate to within plus or minus 1.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.