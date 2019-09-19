Loading articles...

Prices exceed expectations at Mexican relics sale

MEXICO CITY — Not only did Mexico fail to stop a French auction house’s sale of about 120 pre-Hispanic artifacts, many sold for well above their estimated prices.

The Millon auction house says a stone statue of an Aztec goddess had an estimated pre-sale price of 40,000 to 60,000 euros. It sold for 377,000 euros.

Another statue of an Aztec deity sold for 97,500 euros, above the top pre-sale estimate. A stone mask sold for 62,405 euros, five times its pre-sale estimate.

Despite the Mexican government’s warning that some of the artifacts might be fakes, all met pre-sale minimum price estimates on Wednesday.

Mexico said the pieces should be returned because they form part of the country’s cultural heritage.

Mexico passed a law in 1972 prohibiting the export of such artifacts.

The Associated Press

