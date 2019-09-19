Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Prices exceed expectations at Mexican relics sale
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 19, 2019 12:22 pm EDT
MEXICO CITY — Not only did Mexico fail to stop a French auction house’s sale of about 120 pre-Hispanic artifacts, many sold for well above their estimated prices.
The Millon auction house says a stone statue of an Aztec goddess had an estimated pre-sale price of 40,000 to 60,000 euros. It sold for 377,000 euros.
Another statue of an Aztec deity sold for 97,500 euros, above the top pre-sale estimate. A stone mask sold for 62,405 euros, five times its pre-sale estimate.
Despite the Mexican government’s warning that some of the artifacts might be fakes, all met pre-sale minimum price estimates on Wednesday.
Mexico said the pieces should be returned because they form part of the country’s cultural heritage.
Mexico passed a law in 1972 prohibiting the export of such artifacts.
