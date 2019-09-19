Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pence praises police officers in twist on White House visit
by Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 19, 2019 7:30 pm EDT
Vice President Mike Pence, second from right, meets with members of the New York Police Department's football team, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Pence met earlier with the NYPD for a counterterrorism briefing. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
NEW YORK — Vice-President Mike Pence visited New York City police headquarters and heralded its football team for winning a recent national championship among public safety agencies.
It was a twist Thursday on White House sports team visits that have become increasingly rare as athletes protest the Trump administration.
Pence said he added the meet-and-greet to a day of events in the city after receiving a letter stating that the NYPD team “was more than willing to come to the White House if we were looking to have a team there.”
Pence also received a counterterrorism briefing and praised the department for keeping the city free from a major terrorist attack since Sept. 11, 2001.
The football team defeated the rival fire department squad in June for its 11th National Public Safety Football League title.