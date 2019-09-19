Loading articles...

Officer drops appeal of suspension in black man's shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. — A police officer is dropping his appeal of a three-day suspension over a confrontation with a black man whose shooting death prompted widespread protests in Baton Rouge in 2016.

News outlets report attorney Kyle Kershaw announced Thursday morning that client Howie Lake II was withdrawing his appeal with a civil service board. Kershaw told The Advocate continuing to appeal wasn’t worth it because the discipline was relatively minor.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul last year suspended Lake and fired Blane Salamoni, the officer who shot and killed Alton Sterling outside a convenience store in July 2016. Lake helped his partner wrestle Sterling to the ground but didn’t fire his gun. The officers recovered a loaded revolver from Sterling’s pocket.

Paul reversed Salamoni’s termination last month, letting him resign instead.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Bayview in the collectors - ramp lane reopened. Just the right lane blocked now.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:02 PM
Interesting stuff!
Latest Weather
Read more