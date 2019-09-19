Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
North Carolina college shooting suspect set for arraignment
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 19, 2019 3:04 am EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man accused in the fatal shootings on a North Carolina college campus last spring is scheduled to make a court appearance.
The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s office says Trystan Andrew Terrell will appear for an arraignment on Thursday at around 2 p.m. The DA’s office said in a statement that the hearing was originally scheduled as a Rule 24 hearing, in which it’s determined whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty. Such hearings are held in first-degree murder cases.
Terrell is charged with murder and other counts in connection with the shootings in a classroom at UNC Charlotte on April 30, killing two students and wounding four others. One of the slain students, Riley Howell, was credited with saving lives by charging Terrell and taking him to the floor.
