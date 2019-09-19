Loading articles...

No small fry: German govt haggles over climate change policy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, left, arrive for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN — The leaders of Germany’s governing parties are meeting Thursday to thrash out the final details of a plan to cut the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, a day before protesters plan to descend on Berlin demanding climate action.

German media have reported that Chancellor Angela Merkel said she wants to do away with “small fry” measures that have resulted in Germany missing its 2020 emissions target by a wide margin.

Instead, her three-party government wants to put a price on most carbon emissions, encourage people to buy more efficient cars and heaters, and boost the development of clean technology to meet 2030 goals.

With a self-imposed deadline of Friday, Merkel’s centre-right Union bloc and the centre-left Social Democrats remain divided and are expected to haggle over the details of the plan throughout the night.

