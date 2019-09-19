Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man shot by police gang unit members in Memphis identified
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 19, 2019 5:49 pm EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee authorities have identified a man who was killed by deputies during an incident that also left two deputies injured.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that 33-year-old Willie Hudson was killed in a confrontation with Shelby County sheriff’s deputies who belong to an anti-gang unit.
Authorities say deputies were inside a Memphis home Wednesday afternoon when gunfire erupted. TBI says Hudson was armed when deputies found him in the home.
One deputy was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital in critical condition. Authorities say another deputy was bitten by a dog and hospitalized. Both deputies were released.
Authorities say Hudson was shot dead by deputies. TBI is investigating.
WMC-TV reports Hudson had warrants for attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a gun.
The Associated Press
