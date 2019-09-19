Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man fatally shot after leaving St. Paul church
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 19, 2019 7:42 am EDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota police say a man who was leaving a Bible study with his young daughter and father was fatally shot outside his church in St. Paul.
The homicide Wednesday night is the sixth fatal shooting in St. Paul this month. Police don’t believe the latest shooting outside St. Albans Church of God in Christ was random.
The victim’s father, who has a permit to carry, pulled out a handgun and returned fire as his son ran away. The Star Tribune reports officers following a trail of blood that led to the victim, who died at the scene next to his Bible.
Church elder Frank Frazier identified the victim as his cousin, 41-year-old RayVell Carter. Bystanders protected Carter’s daughter, who’s younger than 10, until police arrived. There have been no arrests.
___
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com
The Associated Press
