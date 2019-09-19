Loading articles...

Man fatally shot after leaving St. Paul church

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota police say a man who was leaving a Bible study with his young daughter and father was fatally shot outside his church in St. Paul.

The homicide Wednesday night is the sixth fatal shooting in St. Paul this month. Police don’t believe the latest shooting outside St. Albans Church of God in Christ was random.

The victim’s father, who has a permit to carry, pulled out a handgun and returned fire as his son ran away. The Star Tribune reports officers following a trail of blood that led to the victim, who died at the scene next to his Bible.

Church elder Frank Frazier identified the victim as his cousin, 41-year-old RayVell Carter. Bystanders protected Carter’s daughter, who’s younger than 10, until police arrived. There have been no arrests.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
WB Gardiner approaching Jarvis, the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:05 AM
Beautiful sunrise 🌅 Sept 18 morning. @jilltaylor680 is checking all the Wx cameras and so is this spider! 🕷😂 Your f…
Latest Weather
Read more