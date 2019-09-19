Loading articles...

Man killed in Scarborough shooting

Last Updated Sep 19, 2019 at 11:02 pm EDT

Police tape is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

A man is dead following a shooting in Scarborough.

Police say they were called to the area of Middlefield Road and McNicoll Avenue around 10 p.m. following reports someone had been shot.

Police located the unconscious victim suffering from “very serious injuries.”

Paramedics say a man was treated for life-threatening injuries before being pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word yet on suspects.

This would be Toronto’s 46th homicide of the year.

Moments earlier, police responded to reports of gunfire in the Regent Park area of the city.

Paramedics say they transported a male to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses report seeing a group of people and a car fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed following the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

JohnofWoodbridge

So we have now had our shooting for the day.

September 19, 2019 at 11:02 pm
