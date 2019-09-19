Loading articles...

Lebanon concludes Israeli drones were on attack mission

BEIRUT — A Lebanese government investigation has concluded that two Israeli drones that crashed in the Lebanese capital last month were on an attack mission, one of them armed with 4.5 kilograms of explosives.

Defence Minister Elias Bou Saab says investigations show the drones took off from gunboats in the Mediterranean Sea Aug. 25 before one drone crashed on the roof of Hezbollah’s media office in southern Beirut, and another exploded and crashed into a nearby plot 42 minutes later.

At a press conference in Beirut Thursday, Bou Saab said it was “the most dangerous act of aggression by Israel” since the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

He described a sophisticated military mission that saw armed drones fly over Beirut’s international airport and explode on a Beirut street.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
WB Gardiner approaching Jarvis, the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:05 AM
Beautiful sunrise 🌅 Sept 18 morning. @jilltaylor680 is checking all the Wx cameras and so is this spider! 🕷😂 Your f…
Latest Weather
Read more