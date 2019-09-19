Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lebanon concludes Israeli drones were on attack mission
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 19, 2019 7:00 am EDT
BEIRUT — A Lebanese government investigation has concluded that two Israeli drones that crashed in the Lebanese capital last month were on an attack mission, one of them armed with 4.5 kilograms of explosives.
Defence Minister Elias Bou Saab says investigations show the drones took off from gunboats in the Mediterranean Sea Aug. 25 before one drone crashed on the roof of Hezbollah’s media office in southern Beirut, and another exploded and crashed into a nearby plot 42 minutes later.
At a press conference in Beirut Thursday, Bou Saab said it was “the most dangerous act of aggression by Israel” since the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.
He described a sophisticated military mission that saw armed drones fly over Beirut’s international airport and explode on a Beirut street.
The Associated Press
