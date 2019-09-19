Loading articles...

Lawyer: Tunisia's toppled ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali dies

FILE - In this Aug.26 2009 file photo, Tunisian President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali waves to supporters after formally presenting his candidacy for the presidential elections, in Tunis. Tunisia's autocratic ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, toppled in 2011, died in exile in Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi, File)

TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisia’s autocratic ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, toppled in 2011, has died in exile in Saudi Arabia, according to his lawyer. He was 83.

Mounir Ben Salha said that Ben Ali died on Thursday in Jeddah and that his body is to be transferred to Mecca, awaiting the family’s decision on his burial.

Ben Ali was ousted in 2011 at the start of what became known as the Arab Spring, a movement that saw many autocratic leaders swept from power.

He then fled to Saudi Arabia.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
NB DVP north of Bloor, the right lane is closed for maintenance.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:25 AM
Another spectacular day☀️🌤Comfortable temperatures. Hopefully you can take some work breaks outdoors to enjoy this…
Latest Weather
Read more